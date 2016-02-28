Calendar » Renee Fleming

February 28, 2016 from 2:00 PM

The people’s diva, soprano Renée Fleming has done more in recent years to elevate the artistry of classical voice than any other American artist, receiving the National Medal of Arts from President Obama and her fourth Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Solo for Poémes, an intimate collection of 20th-century French music. She is beloved for the defining roles she has played in The Metropolitan Opera productions staged especially for her and, in 2014, she performed the title role in Dvorák’s Rusalka at the Metropolitan Opera as well as hosting The Met’s Live in HD series. In recital, Fleming embraces grand arias alongside lieder and delicate French songs, peppered with favorites from the Great American Songbook that showcase her exquisite soprano and “gleaming high notes arcing down like wires of gold” (The Washington Post).