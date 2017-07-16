Calendar » Rent

July 16, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Spotlight Productions is a non-profit organization that supports young aspiring artists giving them a place to work on their craft, express themselves freely and gain experiences beyond just performing. Jessica Kurtzman, 23, and Ryan Evans, 20, both Santa Barbara natives, have collectively been part of the theater and dance communities of Santa Barbara for over 20 years. They have grown from performers to producers, directors and choreographers in this time, and have had the mentorship of many adults they respect over the years. Now they are ready to take on the role of mentoring others. The cast includes both high school and colleges students, with the majority participating in the Santa Barbara Theater community for most of their lives. It includes students from the local high schools—SBHS, SMHS and DPHS and from colleges such as UCSB and NYU: Tisch. The Spotlight team is thrilled to be performing RENT at Center Stage.

More info at: Facebook and generosity.com

TICKETS: $20 general, $50 VIP

