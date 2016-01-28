Calendar » Report from Paris Climate Talks COP21 with Journalist Ethan Stewart/Public Forum & Talk

January 28, 2016 from 6:30 pm - 8:30pm

Reporting from the Paris Climate Conference

What does COP21 mean for Santa Barbara & California?

with Ethan Stewart of the Santa Barbara Independent

Thursday, January 28

6:30-8:30pm, 2016, Free

Antioch University Community Hall



While much still to be done, let's take a moment to Celebrate!

Did you follow the Climate Talks in Paris, wonder what they meant to you and your community?

Doing a particularly insightful job covering the Climate talks, Ethan gave a day by day account of all that took place, both at official gatherings and the myriad sidebar gatherings and meetings with NGOs, activists, and concerned citizens from around the world.



What was it like to be at this historic gathering of delegates & negotiators from 195 countries with widely varying agendas while needing to unanimously adopt an agreement that will profoundly affect all of our futures?



What was the process, who inspired, who disappointed, did he come away with euphoria or despair? And ultimately, what are the implications of the Paris Agreement for our city, county and state?



The goal of COP21 was to achieve a legally binding and universal agreement on climate, with the aim of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. And for the first time in more than 20 years of UN negotiations, although not legally binding, global consensus was reached.

