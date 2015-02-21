Calendar » Reptiles & Amphibians of Arroyo Hondo

February 21, 2015 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Lizards and frogs and newts, oh my! Join expert herpetologist and UCSB Professor of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology Dr. Sam Sweet, as he leads a walk through the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County's Arroyo Hondo Preserve and uncovers the natural wonders of the amphibian world.

About the Land Trust

Since its inception in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) has protected over 23,000 acres including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast.

The Land Trust works to permanently protect and enhance our county’s natural open land, trails, and our agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners to protect farm, wildlife habitat, and community open spaces. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.