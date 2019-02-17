Calendar » Reptiles and Amphibians with Dr Sam Sweet

February 17, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Walk with Dr. Sam Sweet, UCSB herpetologist extraordinaire to learn a wealth of information about our local reptiles and amphibians, including some rare and protected species that inhabit Arroyo Hondo Preserve, owned and managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. Observe the California newt during its breeding season. Learn about endangered red-legged frogs and other interesting creatures. A wide variety of lizards, snakes, turtles, and frogs will be sure to fascinate all who attend. Dr. Sam Sweet is a fascinating field trip leader and professor of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology at UCSB, specializing in the amphibians and reptiles of our region.



Participants are welcome to bring their cameras and binoculars as well as a picnic lunch to eat at the picnic area by the creek after the walk. Please wear strong shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, water, and sunscreen.



Advance registration is required. Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.



Free to current Land Trust members! Are you a current member? If so, email [email protected] to register for free!



Nonmember adult: $25 Children under 15: $10



To pay by check, please contact the office. (805) 966-4520



Funds earned through this series will help with upkeep of the Preserve.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve,

Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org