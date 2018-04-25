Calendar » RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP CONFERENCE: QUEER HEMISPHERE: AMÉRICA CUIR

February 8, 2018 from 9:00 am - 4:00pm

Queer Hemisphere: América Cuir is a two-day conference comprised of six interdisciplinary graduate student panels, two keynote presentations, one by Prof. Sayak Valencia (author of Capitalismo Gore) and the other by performance artist Lorena Wolffer (Mapping Dissent), a keywords dialogue with Prof. Marcia Ochoa (UCSC), and a charla with UCSB Profs. Micaela Díaz-Sánchez and Cherríe Moraga.

On the conference theme: This conference will bring together scholars from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, other Andean countries, as well as Latinx communities in the US, along with activists and performers, to analyze the challenges of studying gender and sexuality in the Americas, under the current threat of racist populism, state violence, and new forms of mobilization. Queer Hemisphere: América Cuir grows out of a UCHRI-sponsored working group by the same name.

All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center; the Latin American & Iberian Studies Program; Graduate Division; IHC New Sexualities Research Focus Group; LGBTQ Studies Minor in the Department of Feminist Studies; the English Department; the Comparative Literature Department; the Department of Spanish & Portuguese; and the [email protected] Studies Department.