RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP EVENT: A TALK WITH SEX WORKERS OUTREACH PROJECT-LOS ANGELES

March 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sex Workers Outreach Project-Los Angeles is a local chapter of SWOP-USA, a national grassroots social justice network dedicated to the fundamental human rights of sex workers and their communities, focusing on ending violence and stigma through education, community building, and advocacy. SWOP is committed to the safety, autonomy, and human rights of people in the sex trade, and stands in solidarity with the many social justice moments intersectional to our own, including but not limited to Black Lives Matter, disability rights, drug and immigration reform, gender equality and the LGBTQ movement, and the rights of the working class.

In this presentation and workshop, members of SWOP-LA will discuss their advocacy work and community building, particularly in light of SESTA/FOSTA, recent legislation that has limited sex workers’ access to harm reduction resources, as well as how to build solidarity with workers from within the academy.

Sponsored by the IHC’s New Sexualities Research Focus Group