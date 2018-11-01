Calendar » RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP TALK: ORIGIN STORY: THE NARRATIVE OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE FORMATION OF THE AF

November 1, 2018 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm

This talk provides a material history of the American Anti-Slavery Society’s first sponsored slave narrative, The Narrative of James Williams (1838) and illuminates how its publication and the controversy that surrounded it shaped the development of the genre as a whole.

Teresa Goddu is Associate Professor of English & American Studies at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of Gothic America: Narrative, History, and Nation (1997) and the forthcoming book, Selling Antislavery: U.S. Abolition and the Rise of Mass Media.