RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP TALK: ORIGIN STORY: THE NARRATIVE OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE FORMATION OF THE AF
This talk provides a material history of the American Anti-Slavery Society’s first sponsored slave narrative, The Narrative of James Williams (1838) and illuminates how its publication and the controversy that surrounded it shaped the development of the genre as a whole.
Teresa Goddu is Associate Professor of English & American Studies at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of Gothic America: Narrative, History, and Nation (1997) and the forthcoming book, Selling Antislavery: U.S. Abolition and the Rise of Mass Media.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ihc ucsb
- Starts: November 1, 2018 12:30pm - 2:00pm
- Location: 4080 HSSB UCSB
- Website: https://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/research-focus-group-talk-origin-story-the-narrative-of-james-williams-and-the-formation-of-the-african-american-slave-narrative/