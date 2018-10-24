Calendar » Residential Energy Efficiency: Obtainable Solutions for Homeowners, Architects, Builders

October 24, 2018 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Local UC Berkeley Community to host leading energy expert to discuss residential energy efficiency

Dr. Iain Walker, a leading expert in the field of residential energy efficiency from the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, will be in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, October 24 to talk about practical ways to make your home more comfortable by boosting home energy efficiency. Organized by the UC Berkeley Community of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, the free program is part of a nationwide series of events to celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary.

Following Dr. Walker’s talk, Assemblymember Monique Limón, herself a UC Berkeley alum, and Marisa Hanson, from the County of Santa Barbara's Sustainability Division, will discuss county and state level legislation on residential energy efficiency. Scott Nyborg, from local green builder Allen Construction, will also join the panel to provide an industry perspective.

An internationally acclaimed scientist and thought leader, Dr. Walker’s talk will highlight case studies from his research on zero to low energy homes, retrofits, indoor air quality and HVAC systems.

"This topic has been a major touchpoint within the field of sustainability,” says UC Berkeley group leader Ohan Arakelian. “Our purpose is to have an event that fosters community discussion and awareness."

The free event is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. at Impact Hub Santa Barbara’s Downtown location at 1117 State Street. A Q&A panel will be held following the speakers’ presentations. To RSVP, visit www.REE24.eventbrite.com

Supporters of this event include Allen Construction, Hayward Lumber, Impact Hub

Santa Barbara, Satellite Santa Barbara, and the Community Environmental Council.