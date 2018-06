Calendar » Resilience Building Workshop for Family Caregivers

August 20, 2012 from 4:45 PM - 6:00 PM

RESILIENCE BUILDING WORKSHOP for Family Caregivers A free interactive workshop for families and friends of traumatic brain injury, stroke (or other acquired brain injury) survivors. This workshop provides a practice session to develop techniques for building resilience when someone close to you has sustained a brain injury. Presented by Mary Sheridan, MA, MFT Director, Coast Caregiver Resource Center Please RSVP to 805.962-3600 x 15 or [email protected]