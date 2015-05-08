Calendar » Resilient Food Systems Conference

May 8, 2015 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

The Resilient Food Systems Conference is a two-day event taking place May 8th - 9th at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Join leaders in California food and agriculture as they discuss current initiatives on better health, thriving communities, and resilient food systems. On Friday, keynote speaker Karen Ross, California’s secretary of agriculture, will be joined by former secretary A.G. Kawamura and other leading policy makers, producers, authors and academics, who will share innovative advances in food system development in areas such as water and energy, urbanization, and climate change. Saturday’s session will focus on community and local food systems. Speakers will include Paula Daniels, founder of the L.A. Food Policy Council, and others working to combat obesity and strengthen regional food systems. The conference will conclude with a Locavore food and wine tasting reception featuring local, alumni-made and Cal Poly foods and wines.

Conference attendance is free and open to the public, however, prior registration is requested. Tickets are required for Friday’s lunch and for the Saturday afternoon reception.