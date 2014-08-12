Calendar » Resistance: Film screening and panel discussion

August 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Microscopic footage, harrowing personal stories, and expert insights propel "Resistance," the story of antibiotic resistance, starting from the mass production of antibiotics 70 years ago, to their incipient failure in the 21st century.



In conjunction with the on-going KITP program on "Evolution of Drug Resistance," this discussion and film screening will bring together researchers from the medical, biological, and physical sciences to delve into the mechanisms and dynamics of drug resistance. A panel discussion with KITP visiting scientists and the filmmaker Michael Graziano will precede screening, Q&A will follow.