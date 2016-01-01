Calendar » Resolution Run 5K & 10K

January 1, 2016 from 9:00 am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara Athletic Association (SBAA) offers a great way to start the New Year with an invigorating oceanfront 5K & 10K run or walk! Founded in 1979, the Resolution Run is a Santa Barbara classic race inviting friends and family from throughout Southern California to get the New Year off and running!

SBAA events benefit the greater running community, school and club running programs throughout Santa Barbara County. Since 2009, over $124,000 has been donated to our community.

Resolution Run Events

• 5K (3.1 Miles) Run or Walk

• 10K (6.2 Miles) Run or Walk

• New Year’s 15K Double! Sign-up for one distance and do both!



Race Location & Times

• Location: Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara CA.

• Start times are 9:00am for the 5K and 9:45am for the 10K.

• Packet pickup/late registration opens at 8:00 am at Leadbetter Beach.



SBAA Grand Prix

The 5K run is the inaugural SBAA Grand Prix event for 2016. Compete against fellow runners throughout the year in Santa Barbara’s best races! Sign up for the SBAA at https://sbrunning.org/sbaa-membership/ and the 2016 Grand Prix at: https://sbrunning.org/sbaa-additional-options/



Fees

Fees include a special Resolution Run t-shirt, snacks & drinks on race day.

• 5K & 10K is $30 through December 30 at 12:00pm PST. If you are taking part in the 5K / 10K Double you still only pay $30!

• Race Day registration is $40.

• 17 & Under participants are FREE! Your discount will be applied during registration based on your age on race day (January 1, 2016).



Course Description

Both 5K and 10K courses run East out and back along the Cabrillo Bike Path. The 10K race continues past the Start/Finish Line and up Leadbetter Hill to Shoreline Park. Runners will turn around and return back down the same route for the finish.