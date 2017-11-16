Calendar » Resolving Difference in the Workplace - SBCC Career Skills Institute

This course teaches students how to practice communication techniques to match the situation, personalities and outcomes desired for each stage of the conflict cycle. Students will also learn how to assess strengths and limitations of their own communication style.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate. Students who complete this badge will develop additional strategic communication techniques and skills to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.

To obtain the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate, students must complete a total of four courses: (1) Workplace Politics (2) Resolving Differences in the Workplace (3) Assertive Communication (4) Emotional Intelligence

Resolving Differences in the Workplace takes place on Thursday November 16 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC025 (CRN 39864)

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.