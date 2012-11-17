Calendar » Resonating Images: 1900-1950

November 17, 2012 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Art critic and curator Peter Frank will be featured in a free Tea and Talk in conjunction with the exhibit “Resonating Images”, which features works by such prominent American artists. Frank is a curator for the Riverside Art Museum who has organized shows for institutions throughout the world. The most notable among them was “19 Artists – Emergent Americans,” the 1981 Exxon National Exhibition. For more information, contact Jeff Phillips at 805-493-3697.