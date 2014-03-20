Calendar » Resonating Images III

March 20, 2014 from 10:00am - Thursday, April 17

Thursday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, April 17

Reception - Monday, March 3, 5:10 p.m.

William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art

Resonating Images III concludes a three-part series investigating representational art from 1900 until today. This final installment presents the work of living artists in the Los Angeles region and explores the impact of traditional styles of representation.

Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 805-493-3697 or visit www.callutheran.edu/rolland.