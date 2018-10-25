Calendar » Resource Families Needed in Lompoc: Our County. Our Kids Rises to the Call

October 25, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Youth in foster care all have one thing in common: They all need families to love and support them. Our County. Our Kids., a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Orientation meeting.

Event Information:

Who: Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

What: Resource Family Orientation Meeting

When: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Department of Social Services

1100 W. Laurel Avenue

Lompoc, CA 93436

No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Leticia Alvarez at [email protected]

About Our County. Our Kids.

Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/ for more information.