Resource Families Needed in Santa Barbara: Our County. Our Kids Rises to the Call
Youth in foster care all have one thing in common: They all need families to love and support them. Our County. Our Kids., a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.
Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Spanish Resource Family Orientation meeting.
Event Information:
Who: Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.
What: Spanish Resource Family Orientation Meeting
When: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Where: Department of Social Services
234 Camino del Remedio
Santa Barbara, CA
No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Leticia Alvarez at [email protected]
About Our County. Our Kids.
Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/ for more information.
