Respecting Choices® First Steps® ACP Facilitator Certification

October 17, 2014 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to the Respecting Choices® First Steps® ACP Facilitator Certification on Friday, October 17 from 8:00am-5:00pm at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. The deadline to register is Tuesday, October 7.

To become certified as a Respecting Choices (RC) ACP facilitator, you must complete the online ACP facilitator curriculum and a one-day onsite session. This certification is intended for healthcare providers (nurses, all levels of social workers, physicians), clergy, and others involved in providing ACP facilitation. It will assist participants with learning effective communication and interview skills for patient-centered ACP facilitation.

For information and registration, call (805) 845-5314.