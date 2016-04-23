Calendar » Responding to Climate Change: Unpacking the 2015 Paris Agreement

April 23, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

The United Nations 2015 Conference on Climate Change reached a resolution now known as the Paris Agreement. But how realistic is this Agreement? Who will practically respond, and what will actually be done as a result of this Agreement? What is positive about the Agreement, and what are the chief obstacles to moving forward? What current trends may have an impact on the Agreement in the future? Quentin Gee, PhD, lecturer in Environmental Studies and Philosophy at UCSB, will help enquirers probe answers to these questions as part of a celebration of Earth Day.