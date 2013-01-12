Calendar » Responding to Stress with Noetic Psychology

January 12, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

How can we reduce stress in contemporary life by integrating the mind and body and practicing the principles of noetic psychology? Eva Moberg, a registered physical therapist with a MSc in Stress and Psychosomatic Sciences, will share her insights from 25 years of experience with Psychodynamic Body Therapy and related methods of replacing stress with health by developing the mind-body connection. Ms. Moberg is also a lecturer in the Department of Health Sciences at Lund University in Sweden.