Restoring Our Trails: Update Post Thomas Fire + Debris Flows
Los Padres Forest Association, SB Mountainbike Trail Volunteers, Montecito Trails Foundation, and Santa Barbara County Trails Council are beginning a detailed process of surveying the trails to develop plans of work and cost estimates not only for repairing the immediate fire/storm damage, but improving them to more sustainable conditions that will make the trails safer and minimize damage in the future. This event will be a progress report to the community.
Objective
To provide accurate data regarding the impacts of the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudflows on the area trails to:
· Assessing trail damage
· Identify the work required to return them to as sustainable a condition as possible
· Estimate the cost required to do so.
Outcomes
· To develop a plan of work for each of the trails that can be used for fundraising purposes and to acquire agency approval to commence work.
· To provide the public with an understanding of the impact the fire and flood have had on each trail and the safety concerns for re-opening the trail before the appropriate work has been completed.
· To use the survey process to develop a long-term model for assessing trails in the Front Country and to build a cloud-based map and database for use in planning future projects.
· To develop a repository for sharing trail information, including a history of past trail projects for each trail.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara County Trails Council
- Starts: April 25, 2018 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Central Library - Faulkner Gallery
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1845074788885653/
