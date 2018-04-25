Calendar » Restoring Our Trails: Update Post Thomas Fire + Debris Flows

April 25, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Los Padres Forest Association, SB Mountainbike Trail Volunteers, Montecito Trails Foundation, and Santa Barbara County Trails Council are beginning a detailed process of surveying the trails to develop plans of work and cost estimates not only for repairing the immediate fire/storm damage, but improving them to more sustainable conditions that will make the trails safer and minimize damage in the future. This event will be a progress report to the community.

Objective

To provide accurate data regarding the impacts of the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudflows on the area trails to:

· Assessing trail damage

· Identify the work required to return them to as sustainable a condition as possible

· Estimate the cost required to do so.

Outcomes

· To develop a plan of work for each of the trails that can be used for fundraising purposes and to acquire agency approval to commence work.

· To provide the public with an understanding of the impact the fire and flood have had on each trail and the safety concerns for re-opening the trail before the appropriate work has been completed.

· To use the survey process to develop a long-term model for assessing trails in the Front Country and to build a cloud-based map and database for use in planning future projects.

· To develop a repository for sharing trail information, including a history of past trail projects for each trail.