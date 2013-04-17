Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:53 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Panel

April 17, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Come learn about what it’s like to be a Peace Corps Volunteer and how to apply to be one, if interested. You’ll hear from a panel of locals who served in the Peace Corps on topics such as living situations, daily lives, work projects, dealing with cultural differences, and more. There will be time for Q&A from the audience. The panel will be followed by a light dinner buffet & refreshments, with time for attendees to chat with each other and the panelists. Please RSVP to: [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association
  • Starts: April 17, 2013 5:30pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Direct Relief International, 27 S. La Patera Ln, Goleta
  • Website: http://www.sbpca.org/events-announcements.htm
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association
 
 
 