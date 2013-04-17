Calendar » Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Panel

April 17, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Come learn about what it’s like to be a Peace Corps Volunteer and how to apply to be one, if interested. You’ll hear from a panel of locals who served in the Peace Corps on topics such as living situations, daily lives, work projects, dealing with cultural differences, and more. There will be time for Q&A from the audience. The panel will be followed by a light dinner buffet & refreshments, with time for attendees to chat with each other and the panelists. Please RSVP to: [email protected]