Returning Home: Treating Veterans & Their Families

January 25, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

Returning Home will be presented by Kim Evans, LMFT as part of the AUSB/NASW Seminar series. Participants will receive a brief overview of the military culture, issues arising from combat, who is a "Veteran", current treatments for Combat Stress, PTSD and TBI, and a frank discussion on military suicide and sexual assault. 3 CEU's.

To register please go to this link: http://www.antiochsb.edu/ausb-nasw-2013-2014-seminar-series/