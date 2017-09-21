Calendar » Reunion Mixer- It’s a local thing!

September 21, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Local hot spot supporting local non-profit supporting local people!



Join us for a delightfully nostalgic evening at one of Santa Barbara's previous local hot spots. Tasty appetizers, lots of familiar and friendly faces and more! Featuring live music from local artists Tom Ball andKenny Sultan, Jason Paul Campbell, Brian Kinsella, and John Lyle.



When: Thursday September 21st from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Where: 625 Chapala Street

Tickets: VIP Happy Hour $50 General Admission $30

At the door $50 General Admission

https://www.jodihouse.org/events/reunion-mixer/



VIP tickets include early private mixer from 5:00-6:00 pm.

No host bar. 21 and up event.