Calendar » Revels Equinox: A Concert in Celebration of the Changing Seasons

September 23, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Celebrate Santa Barbara Revels' change of seasons with a concert featuring musical selections from last year's Early California setting of the Christmas Revels, as well as our upcoming Irish show.

Enjoy performances of music from the 1830s Rancho period, sea shanties, and Celtic favorites, played by our gifted Revels musicians, led by music director Erin McKibben. Join the artists for a courtyard reception, and enjoy this engaging music from diverse traditions – now hosted in the acoustically and visually beautiful sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.