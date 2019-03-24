Calendar » Revels Pub Sing

March 24, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Welcome the change of seasons and the Vernal Equinox with music-making and merriment. Join Sant Barbara Revels for our 12th annual Pub Sing at Dargan’s Irish Pub. Lift a glass and raise your voice – enjoy sea shanties, favorite folk classics, familiar rounds, and beloved traditional tunes. Come for an evening of great fun and good company with Revels music director Erin McKibben.

Tickets Available at the Door: Adults $15 ~ Children $10 Admission includes a songbook, a beverage, and a terrific time!