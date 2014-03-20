Calendar » Revitalization of the Chumash Tomol by Alan Salazar & Ray Ward

Alan Salazar has been a Native American traditional storyteller, a traditional paddler of Chumash tomols (plank canoes), and a Native American consultant/monitor. His family has traced their family ancestry to the Chumash village of Ta’apu, now known as Simi Valley, and the Tataviam village of Pi’ing near Castaic, Ca.

He is a founding member of the Kern County Native American Heritage Preservation Council, the Chumash Maritime Association, a member of the California Indian Advisory Council for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and a member of the Environmental Review Board for the city of Malibu.

Salazar helped build the first working traditional Chumash plank canoe called a tomol in modern times, and has paddled in this plank canoe for over 15 years. He has been involved with protecting Native American cultural sites for 20 years as a consultant/monitor on sites in Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties. He is one of the few consultant/monitors that has taken college classes in archaeology and has worked as a field archaeologist, to help him better understand the field.

He has self-published the first ever Chumash coloring book featuring important Chumash animals and the Chumash language.

Salazar has also worked as a Juvenile Institution Officer for approximately 20 years at Juvenile Facilities in Santa Barbara and Bakersfield, California and believes by sharing his knowledge about the Chumash/Tataviam cultures, he is saving these rich Native cultures.