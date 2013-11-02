Calendar » Reza Aslan

November 2, 2013 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2834 or (805) 893-3535

#1 New York Times Best-selling Author

Reza Aslan

Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth

“Zealot is a lucid, intelligent page-turner about ‘the historical Jesus.’ It’s a portrait of the violent and changing times he lived in.” Los Angeles Times

Renowned author and religious scholar Reza Aslan

(No god but God) rocketed into the spotlight when he appeared recently in a controversial Fox News interview. His “compulsively readable” (Publishers Weekly) book, Zealot, presents a provocative new take on one of history’s most influential and enigmatic figures. Challenging long-held assumptions, Aslan examines Jesus through the lens of the tumultuous era in which he lived, re-envisioning the man as a politically conscious revolutionary.

Books will be available for purchase and signing