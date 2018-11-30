Calendar » RFASST presents Story Night

November 30, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

STORY NIGHT is a new event sponsored by the Resource Family Association Student Support Team. We are inviting resource and adoptive parents to receive training and hear families share of their experience, followed by a time of support and Q & A. All attendees will receive 3 training hours.

We have hired two therapists from CALM, Jonathan Thompson and Jessica Torres, to supervise our child care, supported by a team of RFASST students. We are aiming for a 1:1 child care ratio. Furthermore, food will be provided by the SMHS Culinary Arts Program.

Our goal is to build community and offer support. Please join us! RSVP to [email protected] so we know how many students to recruit and how much food to prepare.

SCHEDULE:

5:30-6:15 Dinner & Introductions.

6:15-7:15 Trust-Based Relational Intervention Training by Jody Colt.

7:15-8:00 Greta & Benji Bruneel + David & Stacy Demmin will share their stories.

8:00-8:30 Q & A.

What: Story Night by Resource Family Association Student Support

When: Friday, Nov 30 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Barbara Community Church

1002 Cieneguitas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Cost: Free

About Our County. Our Kids.

Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/ for more information.