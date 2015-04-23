Calendar » RGP Up with a Twist Gala Banquet honoring Rob Pearson

April 23, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) invites members of the public to “RGP Up with a Twist Gala Banquet” honoring Rob Pearson, Thurs., Apr. 23, 2015 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

SB CAN will be celebrating all that Rob Pearson has contributed to the community over the years, complete with Rob’s favorite very dry vodka martinis -- Ketel One, Up with a Twist!

Since 1981, Rob has been the face and voice of subsidized, affordable housing in Santa Barbara, serving first as deputy executive director and then executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

The event is a fundraiser for SB CAN, which works throughout the county on environmental and social justice issues. Tickets purchased by April 16 are $100, or $90 for SB CAN members. Tickets are $125 after April 16 for anyone.

Please consider joining SB CAN to support progressive issues in Santa Barbara County.

Visit www.sbcan.org for more information, to become a member, or to purchase tickets, or email Barry Taugher at [email protected] for more information.