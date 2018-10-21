Calendar » Rhapsody in Blue

October 21, 2018 from 3:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony launches its 65th anniversary season with a program every bit equal to the occasion, beginning with Ernst von Dohnányi’s folk- and gospel-infused American Rhapsody. Chart-topping recording artist Jeffrey Biegel, renowned for his interpretations of works by both classic and contemporary composers, next takes to the piano for George Gershwin’s wonderfully intoxicating Rhapsody in Blue. The program concludes with Berlioz’s epic Symphonie fantastique, which captures the young composer’s consuming passion for an actress, and clearly exudes the revolutionary spirit of 1830 France. For tickets visit granadasb.org or call the box office at 805-899-2222.