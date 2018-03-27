Rhone Rangers SB County Chapter Spring Wine Tasting
Join the illustrious members of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Rhone Rangers as we 'show off' all of our latest releases, including most of our 2017 roses and new whites that are perfect for our spring and summer temperatures! More than 40 wines will be available to taste, and many of the winemkers and/or owners will be present to meet and greet and answer any questions you may have. And light appetizers will be provided.
Wineries scheduled to pour include:
Fess Parker / Epiphany Cellars
Jaffurs
Kita
Margerum
Martian Ranch
Qupe
Rideau
Stolpman
tercero
Zaca Mesa
Mark your calendars and plan on being there to share in the discovery of locally produced rhone varieties.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Rhone Rangers - SB County Chapter
- Starts: March 27, 2018 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $20 if purchased by March 15
- Location: SB Wine Collective, 131 Anacapa Street, SB
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhone-rangers-sb-chapter-spring-tasting-tickets-43409690553?aff=es2
- Sponsors: Rhone Rangers - SB County Chapter