Calendar » Rhone Rangers SB County Chapter Spring Wine Tasting

March 27, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join the illustrious members of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Rhone Rangers as we 'show off' all of our latest releases, including most of our 2017 roses and new whites that are perfect for our spring and summer temperatures! More than 40 wines will be available to taste, and many of the winemkers and/or owners will be present to meet and greet and answer any questions you may have. And light appetizers will be provided.

Wineries scheduled to pour include:

Fess Parker / Epiphany Cellars

Jaffurs

Kita

Margerum

Martian Ranch

Qupe

Rideau

Stolpman

tercero

Zaca Mesa

Mark your calendars and plan on being there to share in the discovery of locally produced rhone varieties.