Rhythm & Brews: 4th of July Bash

July 4, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Musical Performance by Off Grid Fam collaborating with Sinapz and members of Cornerstone. Off Grid Fam is a collective of artists inspired by positive energy, to share a powerful message of conscious necessity. Musicians and Artists from all walks and ages of life bring together their “art from the heart” that reflects love of life and the power of creativity.

Food: Neighbor Tim’s BBQ

Fun for the whole family: Face Painting, Live Painting, games, and so much more!