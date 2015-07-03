Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Rhythm & Brews: The Olés

July 3, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm


Rhythm & Brews: Join us for live music and good eats at Pure Order Brewing this summer! The summer concert series, which is free to attend, includes a line-up of talented artists from a variety of genres. From multi-piece bands playing upbeat bluegrass, rock, and reggae to soulful solo guitar acts, there's something for every musical taste! To see the full line-up of bands and delectable food coming to Pure Order this summer, visit http://www.pureorderbrewing.com/events/

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 3, 2015 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Pure Order Brewing Co 410 N. Quarantina St. Santa Barbara, CA 93103
  • Website: http://www.pureorderbrewing.com/events/
 
 
 