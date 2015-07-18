Calendar » Rhythm & Brews: The Ronelles

July 18, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Rhythm & Brews: Join us for live music and good eats at Pure Order Brewing this summer! The summer concert series, which is free to attend, includes a line-up of talented artists from a variety of genres. From multi-piece bands playing upbeat bluegrass, rock, and reggae to soulful solo guitar acts, there's something for every musical taste! To see the full line-up of bands and delectable food coming to Pure Order this summer, visit http://www.pureorderbrewing.com/events/