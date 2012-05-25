Calendar » Rhythm is the Cure Concert w/Alessandra Belloni

May 25, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

RHYTHM IS THE CURE is a one woman show featuring voice, percussion and ritual dance, including Southern Italian tambourines, drums and other instruments. This fiery “percussive journey” through the South of Italy will explore through songs, dance and rhythm, magic rituals, tarantellas used as music therapy and exorcism, healing chants in honor of the Black Madonna, lullabies, love ballads, work chants and protest song.