Calendar » Rhythmic Circus

April 17, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

A tap extravaganza, this joyous parade of genre-hopping music and percussive dance hits the road with a trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and the seven-piece brass band Root City. The award-winning troupe of talented hoofers from Minnesota is expertly accompanied in each tap, shuffle and stomp with a clang, riff and refrain for a blissful, lively performance that culminates in “an exuberant, toe-tapping, hand-clapping hour of music and dance that adults will enjoy as much as kids” (Theater Mania). (Approx. 80 min.)

