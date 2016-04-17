Rhythmic Circus
A tap extravaganza, this joyous parade of genre-hopping music and percussive dance hits the road with a trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and the seven-piece brass band Root City. The award-winning troupe of talented hoofers from Minnesota is expertly accompanied in each tap, shuffle and stomp with a clang, riff and refrain for a blissful, lively performance that culminates in “an exuberant, toe-tapping, hand-clapping hour of music and dance that adults will enjoy as much as kids” (Theater Mania). (Approx. 80 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 17, 2016 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $20 General Public; $12 Child (12 & under)
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/gup9km3