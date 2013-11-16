Calendar » Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Historic Santa Ynez Library

November 16, 2013 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The long awaited Ribbon Cutting Ceremony that celebrates the newly renovated, historic Santa YThe lnez Public Library will be held on 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16. The library is located at the corner of Sagunto and Faraday streets in Santa Ynez. The public is invited to view and use the library from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day.

Genevieve Murphy, who turned 99 November 4, was an original user as a child and will cut the ribbon. Donors and the public are invited as guests to enjoy refreshments and explore the many interesting changes.

The renovations were extensive and included substantial updating. The exterior received a much-needed painting, donated by a anonymous donor. Interior changes involve new adjustable, redwood shelving, and reworking the floor plan to open the room for maximum visitor use. The original wood floor of Douglas Fir has been refinished. A new area rug has been purchased as well. “Many volunteers participated in the restoration efforts,” said Carolyn Lawrence, Friends of the Library President.

The Santa Ynez Library Centennial Celebration, held by the Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley in August of 2012, raised substantial funds for the project. The Friends group is grateful for the support of many sponsors, friends, and businesses in Santa Ynez and the Valley.

In addition, generous donations were made by D.J.Dunn Construction, Waterman’s Fine Cabinetry, Jerry Douglas, The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Harrison Hardware.

The Santa Ynez Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. A group of dedicated volunteers open the branch from 1-4 on Saturdays, with oversight from the Solvang Branch Library.

According to Carey McKinnon, branch supervisor, the Santa Ynez Library has more than 400 visitors each year, with an average of 30 visitors each Saturday. In addition to public hours on Saturday afternoons, the library is available for school and group tours by special appointment during the week.

The Santa Ynez Library is Santa Barbara County Historical Landmark No. 11. The branch has been in continuous operation since it first opened in 1910 in the College Hotel and the building itself holds the distinction as the first county free library branch building in the state.

The tiny redwood library was built in 1912, on the north side of Sagunto next door to the Red Barn building. It was moved down the street in 1972 and placed just west of the Santa Ynez Historical Society Museum. The library moved again in 1991 to its present position on the corner of Sagunto and Faraday Streets, in order to make room for new building by the SYV Historical Museum.

Gerald Lach of the Santa Barbara Library, in a 1951 report, described the building thus, “The room is 12 x 14 feet. It is of single-wall construction with a ceiling finished in natural tongue and groove redwood. All the interior is in the natural wood finish. The exterior is board and bat painted a pearl gray with a shingle roof.”

"The Friends look forward to hosting the community now that our local historic library has opened its doors to the public once again. It is an overlooked gem right in our midst. We are particularly grateful to all those who have worked so hard to see it to completion," said Carolyn Lawrence, Friends of the Library President.

Contact Carolyn Lawrence at 686-1469 or [email protected] for more information.