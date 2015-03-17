Calendar » Ribbons of Glass from the Czech Republic

March 17, 2015 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

This month, ZFolio is proud to present Ribbons of Glass, featuring renowned Czech glass artists Dagmar and Miloslav Horinek. We invite you come enjoy a unique visual treat and to experience the elegant beauty and classic skill that defines these artists work. Graceful dancers, bewitching aphrodite, and playful fish are but a few among the many colorful creations you'll encounter as you take in the intriguing charm of our gallery.

Come share in the beauty at 1013 State Street, 10 am- 6pm all month!