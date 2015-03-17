Ribbons of Glass from the Czech Republic
This month, ZFolio is proud to present Ribbons of Glass, featuring renowned Czech glass artists Dagmar and Miloslav Horinek. We invite you come enjoy a unique visual treat and to experience the elegant beauty and classic skill that defines these artists work. Graceful dancers, bewitching aphrodite, and playful fish are but a few among the many colorful creations you'll encounter as you take in the intriguing charm of our gallery.
Come share in the beauty at 1013 State Street, 10 am- 6pm all month!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ZFGSB
- Starts: March 17, 2015 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: 1013 State street