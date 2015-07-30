Calendar » ‘Richard III’

July 30, 2015 from 8:00pm

DATE & TIME:



Thursday, Jul. 30, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Friday, Jul. 31, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015 at 8:00 pm

In one of our region’s most popular outdoor theatrical events, the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company closes its 19th season with Richard III, featuring one of Shakespeare's most unusual title characters.

Performances of Richard III have been added on Thursday, July 23, and Thursday, July 30, to replace shows that were cancelled because of rain.

Richard III (1592), one of Shakespeare’s great historical plays, makes a return to the festival stage. It depicts the Machiavellian rise to power and subsequent short reign of a dynasty’s last king. The play features one of Shakespeare’s most compelling villains as well as some of his most wonderful language. Add in scenes of romance, battle and ghosts for a thrilling evening of entertainment.

Kingsmen Shakespeare Company is the professional theater company of Cal Lutheran. The nonprofit organization coordinates apprentice programs for professional and aspiring Shakespearean actors, an educational tour program in local schools, and summer theater camps for youth.

Festival grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-show picnicking and entertainment.

General admission is $20 for adults and free for children under 18. Parking is available in the lots at the corner of Olsen Road and Mountclef Boulevard.