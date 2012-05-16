Richard Louv
May 16, 2012 from 7:30 PM
In his best-selling book Last Child in the Woods, acclaimed author Richard Louv sparked a national debate that spawned an international movement to reconnect children with nature. He coined the term “nature-deficit disorder”; influenced national policy; and helped inspire campaigns in more than 80 cities, states and provinces throughout North America. For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: May 16, 2012 7:30 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: The Granada
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2346