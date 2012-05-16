Calendar » Richard Louv

May 16, 2012 from 7:30 PM

In his best-selling book Last Child in the Woods, acclaimed author Richard Louv sparked a national debate that spawned an international movement to reconnect children with nature. He coined the term “nature-deficit disorder”; influenced national policy; and helped inspire campaigns in more than 80 cities, states and provinces throughout North America. For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535