May 18, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Pulitzer Prize-winning Author of Acclaimed Liberation Trilogy on World War II

Rick Atkinson

The New York Times best-selling Liberation Trilogy is the definitive chronicle of the hard-fought battles that led to Allied victory in World War II, from the wars in North Africa and Italy to the Invasion of Normandy. Rick Atkinson brings drama and exquisite detail to the retelling of these epic fights, giving life to a cast of characters from Allied leaders to rank-and-file soldiers in the thrall of combat. Join Atkinson, a former Washington Post journalist, as he discusses the historic events covered in his stirring page-turners, including An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943; The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-1944; The Guns at Last Light: The War in Eastern Europe, 1944-1945.

