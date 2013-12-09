Rick Steves
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2836 or (805) 893-3535
Santa Barbara Debut
Rick Steves
Lessons from a Lifetime of Travel
“Travel is intensified living, with maximum thrills per minute. It’s recess, and we need it.” – Rick Steves
Rick Steves is on a mission to help make travel more accessible and meaningful for Americans. Rick Steves’ Europe – the most-watched travel series on public television – and his weekly radio show have become synonymous with fun, engaging, world-broadening travel. Known for his affable humor, the popular host and best-selling author of more than 50 European travel guidebooks shares what he’s learned in 40 years of travel. Steves explains how, by traveling thoughtfully, we can take home the greatest souvenir: a broader perspective.
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Principal Sponsor: The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts,
a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: December 9, 2013 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $40.00-$15.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2836