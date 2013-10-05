Calendar » RIDE THE CHOCOLATE TRAIN!

October 5, 2013 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Rail fans and gourmands unite!

We call this fun and leisurely day trip the Central Coast Flyer. As we travel on superbly restored vintage railcars beyond Highway 101 at Gaviota, you'll have wonderful views of the legendary surfing beaches of Hollister and Bixby ranches, Point Conception; known as the "Cape Horn of the Pacific", Jalama Beach campgrounds, the massive rocket launch sites of Vandenberg AFB, marine, avian and terrestrial wildlife and much more. Don't forget your camera and sense of adventure! We depart Santa Barbara at 10:22am, stop in Goleta to pick up more passengers & return by about 4:35pm.

In the afternoon, Swiss-born chocolatier Maya Schoop-Rutten will present a wonderful tasting of her handmade chocolates and share information about her many journeys to cacao plantations in Madagascar, Hawaii, Peru and Africa.

The discounted online fare of $99/person includes the chocolate tasting presentation, light snacks and all day non-alcoholic beverages. You are welcome to bring a favorite vintage and picnic lunch to enjoy as we travel. Museum docents will be on board to share tidbits about the railcars history and points of interest in the morning.

Book your trip with us at: http://store.goletadepot.org. Contact Terry at 805-680-0397 for telephone reservations between 9am-7pm. It's real weekend fun! Seating is limited and reservations are required. Gift certificates available. Credit cards accepted. Groups are welcome. The Central Coast Flyer is a special program of the South Coast Railroad Museum.