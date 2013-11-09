Calendar » RIDE THE MUSIC TRAIN!

November 9, 2013 from 10: a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Explore the hidden gems of the beautiful central coast! Roundtrip in one day from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo. Ride the rails on superbly restored 1930s - 1950s era vintage railcars. On Nov. 9, the charming 1949 Pullman club car Overland Trail will be your classy conveyance.

Far from Highway 101, we will travel beyond Gaviota, you'll ride in style on rails parallel to the historic trails carved by Spanish explorers as they journeyed north through "Alta California" in the 1700s. Invite your pals, bring a picnic lunch and favorite vintage.

Rick Reeves will be performing a live guitar concert of popular blues, popular and train music as we travel back to Santa Barbara in the afternoon!

This is a fun and leisurely day trip , rich in railroading history, diverse wildlife and unspoiled vistas. For more information go to: https://store.goletadepot.org. The Central Coast Flyer is a program of the South Coast Railroad Museum. For reservations call: 805-680-0397 or go online for discounted fares. A truly memorable day which requires advance planning as most trips sell out far in advance.