Calendar » Riders in the Sky

February 23, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Join the musicians behind beloved Toy Story’s “Woody’s Round-Up!”

An afternoon experiencing the music and comedy of Riders in the Sky will delight real, and would-be, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages. For more than thirty years, Riders in the Sky have been carrying on in the boot steps of Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, continually reviving and revitalizing this uniquely American entertainment genre. In addition to penning award-winning songs for their own albums, they wrote the score for Pixar Animation’s 2002 Academy Award-winning short “For the Birds.” Riders also performed “Woody’s Round Up” in “Toy Story 2,” with the album of the same name garnering them their first Grammy Award in 2001 for “Best Musical Album for Children.” Two years later, Riders roped their second Grammy in the same category, for “Monsters Inc. – Scream Factory Favorites,” the companion CD for Pixar’s award winning movie.

While remaining true to the integrity of Western music, Riders in the Sky have become modern-day icons by creating a wonderful mix of their own wacky Western wit and boundlessly optimistic encouragement of buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!” This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by Montecito Bank & Trust, and Lexus.