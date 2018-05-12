Calendar » Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Community Open House

May 12, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Join us for an open house to see our community's new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center including the Wolf Education & Training Center and Healing Garden.

Community Open House

Saturday, May 12

2:00 - 4:00 pm

540 W. Pueblo Street

Casual attire, hats and flats.

Please RSVP by Thursday, May 10 to (805) 681-1797 or [email protected]

Self-parking available at:

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - 540 W. Pueblo Street

Sansum Clinic - 317 and 515 w. Pueblo Street

Street Parking

If you are interested in making a gift to support oncology services in our community, please contact Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, at (805) 898-2187.