Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Community Open House
Join us for an open house to see our community's new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center including the Wolf Education & Training Center and Healing Garden.
Community Open House
Saturday, May 12
2:00 - 4:00 pm
540 W. Pueblo Street
Casual attire, hats and flats.
Please RSVP by Thursday, May 10 to (805) 681-1797 or [email protected]
Self-parking available at:
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - 540 W. Pueblo Street
Sansum Clinic - 317 and 515 w. Pueblo Street
Street Parking
If you are interested in making a gift to support oncology services in our community, please contact Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, at (805) 898-2187.
