Riedel Wine Glass Seminar and Tasting

October 23, 2012 from 5:30PM - 8:00

Join us for a Riedel "Glassware Journey." Explore how the shape and size of the glass effects the perception of the wine on the palate. This educational and fun presentation and wine tasting will be conducted by an expert from the world famous Riedel Glassware Company, the preeminent wine glassware manufacturer. Wine provided by Au Bon Climat & Grassini Family Vineyards. Attendees will take home a set of four Riedel glasses to continue their culinary journey!