Ring in the New Year with Blush

December 31, 2016 from 9:00pm - 2:00am

Join us at Blush to cheers to a New Year with food, drinks, music and great company.

midnight countdown
champagne toast
balloon drop 

free cover | 21+

 

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346024619117246/

 

