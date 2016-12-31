Ring in the New Year with Blush
December 31, 2016 from 9:00pm - 2:00am
Join us at Blush to cheers to a New Year with food, drinks, music and great company.
midnight countdown
champagne toast
balloon drop
free cover | 21+
For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346024619117246/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 31, 2016 9:00pm - 2:00am
- Price: Free Cover
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/346024619117246/